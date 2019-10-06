Illegal arms factory unearthed in Muzaffarnagar

Police on Sunday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory during raids at a village here, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team lead by SHO Dharmender Singh raided the factory and seized eight pistols and four barrels, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

The accused, Munawer and Anwar, have been arrested in this connection. During interrogation, they revealed that illegal arms were being supplied in the area from the unit.

