Teenager raped by two in UP's Muzaffarnagar, one arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths in a sugarcane field at Kawal village in the district, police said on Sunday. The incident allegedly happened on Saturday when the girl went to dispose of rubbish near her house in the area falling under the Jansath police station limits, Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Bijender and Rabbal raped his daughter and threatened her not tell anybody about the incident. Rabbal was arrested and efforts were on to nab the other accused, the SHO said.

The girl had been sent for a medical examination, he added.

