BSF jawan killed in lightning strike in West Bengal

A BSF jawan was killed in a lightning strike near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday. Constable Ashish Kumar Ghosh, a resident of Bankura district in the state, was struck by lightning and became unconscious while he was on observation post duty near the international border with Bangladesh, BSF officials said.

He was admitted to the nearest hospital at Krishnanagar, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. The body has been sent for postmortem..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)