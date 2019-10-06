13-year-old boy found dead in UP

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Sunday. Sahil was a Class VII student at a private school in Bareilly's Faridupur area, they said.

When he did not return home on Saturday evening, his parents started looking for him and found his body near the school, the police said. Prima facie, it appears that the boy was strangulated, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe in the matter is underway, they said.

