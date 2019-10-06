Three killed in a head-on collision between trucks

Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place on the Bikaner-Suratgarh national highway, in which three persons, including drivers of both trucks died, SHO Rajiyasar police station Suresh Kumar said.

A helper died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said. He said the deceased were identified as Ejaz Ahmed Butt, his helper Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, both of Jammu and Kashmir; and Om Prakash, also known as Manphool Bishnoi from Nokha.

Kumar said their family members had been informed and the bodies had been kept at a community health care centre in Rajiyasar for a post-mortem.

