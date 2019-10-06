3 Punjabi youths killed in car crash in Canada

Three people from Punjab, including a teenager, were killed in a car crash on Oil Heritage Road near the Canadian city of Petrolia. One of the deceased has been identified as Tanvir (19), a native of Ludhiana. Tanvir's father Bhupinder Singh said that the crash occurred on Friday when his son and two others were returning to their college from Petrolia city.

The other two deceased were a married couple in their twenties. The girl was a native of Gurdaspur, while the boy belonged to Tanda town in Punjab. Tanvir had gone to Canada on a Study Visa in April this year, his father told ANI.

According to a Facebook post by Ontario Provincial Police Communications, the crash occurred at around 1:30 am (local time) on October 4. (ANI)

