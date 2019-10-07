BJP's star campaigners to hold over 100 rallies in Haryana ahead of Assembly elections

By Kumar Gaurav The star campaigners of BJP will hold more than 100 rallies in Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held on October 21 in the state.

Biggest face of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of four rallies in Haryana that too near the polling date. On October 14, the Prime Minister will hold a mega rally in Ballabhgarh. On October 15, he will hold two rallies -- in Dadri and in Thanesar. The Prime Minister will be in Hisar on October 18. BJP president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda will hold more than a dozen rallies across Haryana separately. Amit Shah will address rallies at Kaithal, Barwala, Loharu and Meham on October 9 and at Tohana, Panchkula, Karnal and Badshahpur on October 14. While Nadda will address rallies at Dabwali, Rania, Kalanwali and Pataudi on October 11.

Firebrand BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is among 40-star campaigners will address rallies at Kalka, Naraingarh, Julana and Sonipat on October 11. Artist-turned-politicians Sunny Deol, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, Hans Raj Hans too will hold more than 30 rallies each in the state.

General Secretary, Organisation, B L Santosh will work to mobilise cadres for which he will be address convention of party workers on October 9. BJP had on Friday released the list of name of 40 prominent BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda to lead the poll assembly campaign in Haryana.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

