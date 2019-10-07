International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Four of family killed, one battling for life as car rams into truck

PTI Unnao
Updated: 07-10-2019 13:02 IST
Four of family killed, one battling for life as car rams into truck

Four members of a family were killed and another was injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway early Monday morning, police said. The victims were returning to Gonda from Delhi when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Shahpur Tonda village under the jurisdiction of the Hasanganj Kotwali police station, they added.

The victims were rushed to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where Sunita Pandey, Akrati Pandey, Anshika Pandey and Brijesh Dwivedi succumbed to their injuries, while Chandrakamal Pandey was battling for life, the police said. All the deceased were in the age group of 30 to 40 years, the police said, adding that they belonged to Gonda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019