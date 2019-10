UP: Adityanath performs 'Kanya pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple on Mahanavmi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of Mahanavami at Gorakhnath Temple here on Monday. The chief minister was seen washing the feet of the little girls, offering them clothes, food and interacting with them at the ceremony.

"Today is Mahanavmi and so a program of 'Kanya Pujan' and 'bhog' was organised for the little girls. This festival gives us the chance of showing respect to the women fraternity," Adityanath said while addressing media conference here. He further highlighted his government's work and various schemes launched in the state to ensure that the girl child receives all the benefits and enjoy equal rights in education, hygiene and food. (ANI)

