None should cross Laxman rekha, says WB governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said people should believe in doing their duty and continue doing it without crossing the Laxman rekha. Speaking at a Durga Puja pandal here in Hooghly district, he also urged the people to work together to help the state regain its past glory.

"I take this occasion of the great festival of Durga Puja to state that every person must believe in his or her duty and limit. He must not cross his limit and continue doing his work. That's his dharma," Dhankhar said. The governor came to the puja marquee at the invitation of the leader of opposition in the state assembly Abdul Mannan who belongs to the Congress.

"I'm the first servant of the state and the foot soldier of the people of the state. My predecessors were all greats, but I'm the first governor born post-Independence. I'll never cross the red line or the Laxman rekha and urge the people of West Bengal with folded hands not to cross it either," he said.

Wishing the people on the occasion of the Durga Puja, Dhankhar asked them to work together to regain the past glory of West Bengal. "There is only place of West Bengal in the country - at the top," he said.

Reacting to the governor's speech, local Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Mukhopadhyay said Dhankhar should ask the BJP to follow what he said. "I would like to give him an advice. Because he used to belong to the BJP, he must ask its activists to follow whatever he said today. It's only a few days that he has come to West Bengal and I think he has very little knowledge about the state," Mukhopadhyay said..

