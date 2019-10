MP:Cops cite eye witnesses saying MLA's SUV hits bike, kills 2

An SUV belonging to Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi allegedly hit a motorcycle near Tikamgarh on Monday, killing two persons on the spot and injuring another, police said citing eye-witnesses. It is not yet clear whether Lodhi, nephew of former Union minister Uma Bharti, was present inside the vehicle at the time of the accident which occurred around 3 pm on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road near Papawani village, around 15 kmss from the district headquarters.

Lodhi denied that his SUV was involved in the accident. Tikamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania confirmed that two persons were killed in the accident.

"According to eyewitnesses, the SUV of MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi hit the bike killing two persons on the spot. Another person riding that motorcycle was injured. He was admitted to district hospital for treatment," he said. The deceased are identified as Brijendra Ahirwar (25) and Ravi Ahirwar (23) who succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

When asked whether the MLA was present inside the SUV at the time of the accident, the SP said it was a matter of investigation. Lodhi, who represents Khargapur assembly seat in Tikamgarh district, said his vehicle was not involved in the accident.

Lodhi claimed he was in Futer, about 20 kms from the spot of the accident. He said his driver witnessed the accident while on his way to Futer.

"I was in Futer village in my constituency and my driver was coming to pick me up. My vehicle was passing from the (Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur) road at the time of accident," he claimed. According to the MLA, the mishap involved two auto rickshaws and the motorcycle.

"My driver informed me about the accident and I alerted local police station," Lodhi added. According to sources in police, villagers and family members of the deceased blocked Chhatarpur-Tikamgarh road demanding registration of a case against the MLA..

