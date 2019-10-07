Highlights at 2100 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs:

DEL13 LDALL AAREY Don't cut any more trees:SC on Metro shed in Aarey but Maha govt says whatever required has been done

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting any more trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony for a Metro car shed but its order came amid an admission by the Maharashtra government that whatever was required to be cut has already been done.

DEL21 2NDLD SWISS BLACKMONEY (EXCLUSIVE) India gets first set of Swiss bank account details under automatic exchange framework

New Delhi/Berne: India has got the first set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals under a new automatic information exchange pact, a major milestone in the government's fight against black money stashed abroad.

DEL34 SINOINDIA-SUMMIT Modi-Xi informal summit to focus on expanding overall ties

New Delhi: The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the seaside temple town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu is expected to focus on taking forward bilateral ties notwithstanding differences on several sticky issues.

NATION

DEL45 JK-NC Farooq Abdullah demands unconditional release of all detainees for political process to begin in J-K

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has demanded unconditional release of all those detained or arrested in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 for any political process to begin in the state, the party said on Monday, a day after its delegation met the leader for the first time after his detention.

DEL37 MHA-JK-SHAH JK won't remain UT forever; statehood to be restored once situation improves: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir will not remain a Union Territory (UT) forever and the statehood to it would be restored once the security situation is improved there.

DEL43 CONG-LD RAHUL-ABROAD Personal life needs to be respected: Cong on reports of Rahul's visit abroad

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday steered clear of reports that its leader Rahul Gandhi was travelling abroad ahead of assembly elections, saying personal liberty has always been respected in India's democratic tradition and personal matters should not be mixed with public life of an individual.

DEL44 AVI-DGCA-CESSNA CRASH

Cessna aircraft crash: DGCA finds one of 2 pilots not authorised to be in plane New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has found that one of the two pilots on board Cessna 172 aircraft, which fatally crashed at Vikarabad in Telangana on Sunday, was not authorised to be in the plane, a senior official said on Monday. By Deepak Patel

DEL42 CONG-LD ECONOMY

Cong slams govt on economy, says move beyond 'piecemeal approach' New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying it must acknowledge the "acute slowdown" and move beyond piecemeal approach to put the "economic mess" in order.

DEL39 PB-DUSSEHRA-TRAGEDY

Year on, scars of Amritsar Dussehra tragedy remain Amritsar: For many here, this Dussehra is a painful reminder of last year's tragedy when a train sliced through revellers watching a Ravana effigy go up in flames, killing 61 people.

MDS5 KL-DEATHS-SISTER

"Hand of God in the case", says Renji Thomas Kozhikode: Seventeen years after the six suspicious deaths in her family, allegedly by being fed cyanide laced food, Renji Thomas feels there is a 'hand of God' in the case, which is why the truth is tumbling out about the "well planned murders" now after all these years.

LEGAL

LGD16 SC-DRIVING

Person committing offence under MV Act can also be booked under IPC, says SC New Delhi: A person committing offences under the Motor Vehicles Act like overspeeding and rash driving can also be booked under the Indian Penal Code as both the statutes "operate with full vigour, in their own independent spheres", the Supreme Court has said.

FOREIGN

FGN38 CHINA-MEDICAL-EDUCATION

China restricts teaching of MBBS in English to 45 colleges amid big surge of students from India Beijing: With a record number of students from India enrolling to study medicine in China, the country's education ministry has authorised only 45 of the local medical colleges from among over 200 to enrol foreign students to teach MBBS in English. By K J M Varma

PTI DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)