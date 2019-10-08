Indian Air Force a symbol of valour, courage: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage. In a tweet, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguarding the motherland.

"Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage. "On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families," he said.

The IAF is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday.

