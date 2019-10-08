International Development News
Indian Air Force a symbol of valour, courage: Shah

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 08-10-2019 11:05 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage. In a tweet, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguarding the motherland.

"Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage. "On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families," he said.

The IAF is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
