International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Boat capsize: Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Malda

PTI Malda
Updated: 08-10-2019 15:01 IST
Boat capsize: Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Malda

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

The West Bengal government on Tuesday handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the six persons from Malda district who died at a recent boat capsize in Mahananda river. State minister Md Ghulam Rabbani handed over the cheques to the kin of the deceased at Chanchol in the district.

Nine people had died in a boat capsize in Mahananda river bordering West Bengal and Bihar on October 3. The incident happened when over 80 people were being ferried across the river.

While six of the nine deceased were from Malda's Chanchol, one was from Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur district and two were from Bihar. Malda District Magistrate Kaushik Bhattacharya, State Women's Commission vice-chairperson Mausam Benazir Noor, and Zilla Parishad president Gour Chandra Mondal were among those present during the handing over of the cheques.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019