UP: Celebratory firing at RSS organised function in Sitapur

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were seen firing into the air using a rifle and pistol during the 'Shastra Puja' as part of Dusshera celebrations here on Tuesday. "A video surfaced on social media through which we came to know about the incident of firing at an RSS function. We have instructed the Sitapur police to take the required action in this regard," Madhuvan Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), North told ANI.

"In the preliminary investigation, we came to know that it was 'Shastra Puja' event of the RSS where people fired into the air," said the ASP. He further added that the police was in the process of identifying those who participated in the celebratory firing during the Shastra Puja event of the RSS.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

