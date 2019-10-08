50 bombs seized in Bengal, nine arrested

The police have seized fifty live bombs from Amta area in West Bengal's Howrah district and arrested nine persons in this connection, a senior officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police have raided two villages -Chandrapur and Serpur- and recovered the bombs on Monday, he said.

A bomb disposal squad has defused the explosives, said the officer of Amta police station. An investigation has been initiated in this reagrd, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)