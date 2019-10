Three people were killed whenlightning struck them in Khammam district of Telangana onTuesday, police said

The three, aged between 19-20, were sitting under a treenear their home at Mudigonda when the incident occurred

They died on the spot, a police official said.PTI VVKBN BN

