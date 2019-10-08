Cong terms Bhagwat remarks on lynching 'insensitive'

The Congress on Tuesday termed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on lynching as "insensitive", and asked him to clarify whether he endorsed or condemned such killings of innocent men, women and children by mobs. "Shocked at Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's insensitive comment. The issue is not Europe or India, English or Hindi. The killing of innocent, hapless people by agitated mobs is unacceptable to humanity. Languages don't matter," said senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

Calling Bhagwat's statement "unfortunate", Sharma said the RSS chief must come clean on the issue in national interest. "I demand that you clarify in India's national interests and global perception, whether you endorse or condemn such killings of innocent men, women and children by mobs. Please come clean on this in India's interest," Sharma said.

Sharma made the remarks in the wake of the RSS chief saying that lynching was a word alien to India. Bhagwat also saw a plot to malign the 'Hindus' over the lyncing and said some people were trying to defame India and the RSS by talking about lynching.

