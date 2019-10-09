International Development News
Maharashtra: Heavy smoke detected in pantograph at Vashi station

Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph on Wednesday after overhead equipment tripped on Harbour line at Vashi station in a down local.

ANI Vashi (Maharashtra)
Updated: 09-10-2019 10:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph on Wednesday after overhead equipment tripped on Harbour line at Vashi station in a down local. The pantograph is an apparatus on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line.

Minor flames were seen rising out of the pantograph and were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station. No injuries reported so far by the local authorities. All the services have been resumed. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
