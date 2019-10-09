Man hit by train at Uttam Nagar East Metro station

A man was injured after he allegedly jumped on to the tracks and was hit by a moving train at Uttam Nagar East station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, officials said on Wednesday. The victim was rushed to a hospital, they said, adding that it led to brief delay in services on the corridor.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. The train was going towards Rajiv Chowk metro station, a senior DMRC official said.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert passengers: "Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Uttam Nagar East. Normal service on all other lines." Details from the police are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)