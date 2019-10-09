Bengaluru trekker, who had gone missing, found in Himachal's Kullu

A man from Bengaluru, who had gone missing while trekking to Kheerganga in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, has been found, police said on Wednesday. A team, including personnel from the Manikaran police post and local rescuers, found Kaushik Venugopal at Tunda Bhoj on Monday, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said.

Venugopal joined his friend Aditya on Tuesday, he added. On Saturday, three trekkers had left for Kheerganga, located at a height of about 3,050 metres from the sea level at the extreme end of Parvati Valley, the police said.

Venugopal went missing on his way to Kheerganga, they added. The other two members of the trekking team alerted the police, the SP said, adding that a police team, accompanied by local trekkers, swung into action immediately and found Venugopal on Monday.

