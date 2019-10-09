Three children drown in pond

Three children, including two sisters, drowned in a pond at Segi, around 80 km from the district headquarters on Wednesday, police said. The victims were identified as Reeta (10), her younger sister Geeta (8) and Sandeep (10), Sendwa sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) T S Baghel said.

"They were bathing in the pond, but drowned after venturing into deep water," he said. According to Baghel, their bodies were recovered from the water body and a case was registered..

