Minor girl gangraped in Odisha

A minor girl in Kendrapara district was allegedly raped by two men while she had gone outside to attend to nature's call, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been arrested, they said.

"The duo have confessed to the crime. They gangraped her while the 14-year-old girl had gone to a field to answer to nature's call. "The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged by her father," a police officer said.

The incident took place on Sunday night at a village under the jurisdiction of Aul Police Station. There were evidences of sexual abuse of the girl, a Class 9 student of a government-run school, as per the medical report, police said..

