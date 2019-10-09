Nagpur resident files complaint against RSS's `Shastra Pujan'

A city resident claimed on Wednesday that he has filed a complaint with police against `Shastra Pujan' (weapon worship) ritual conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here on Dussehra. Shastra Pujan is part of the Dussehra or Vijayadashami celebration by the Sangh -- which has its headquarters in Nagpur -- every year.

Conducting such a ritual involving real weapons, without holding arms licenses, that too when Model Code of Conduct is in force in Maharashtra for Assembly elections, is an offence, said Mohnish Jivanlal Jabalpure in his complaint. He said he sent the complaint by registered post to Kotawali Police Station here on Tuesday. However, inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhosale of the police station denied having received any such complaint so far.

Jabalpure also said that he had filed a similar complaint against the RSS with Kotwali police last year too. But since the police took no action on the complaint, he moved the sessions court here a few months ago, and the court has summoned the officer of Kotwali police station on November 5, he said..

