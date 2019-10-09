Centre sanctions over Rs 26 cr of CCL for Punjab's paddy procurement

Punjab government on Wednesday received over Rs 26 crore against a cash credit limit (CCL) for procurement of paddy in the Kharif marketing season 2019.

Around Rs 26,707.50 crore has been released by the Centre towards the credit limit till of October, an official spokesperson from Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said.

Singh had been pursuing the issue of early release of CCL to ensure timely payment of the paddy farmers.The Chief Minister, meanwhile, directed all state procurement agencies to take immediate steps to ensure prompt lifting of the procedure, followed by a timely release of payments to the farmers. He has also instructed to lift every single grain of the farmers' produce from the market and adhere to the prescribed norms of timely payment.Singh also reiterated the state government's decision to facilitate smooth and hassle-free procurement in the Mandis across the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos in Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)