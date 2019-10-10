Jilted lover sets ablaze girl in Kerala, both die

A 17-year old girl died after she was allegedly set ablaze by a man who reached her residence near here in the wee hours of Thursday. The accused, identified as Midhun from North Paravu, who poured petrol on the plus two students Devika and set her ablaze, also died after he was engulfed by the fire, police said.

The incident occurred at Athani in Kakkanad under Info Park police station limit here. Police suspect that the youth embraced the girl after setting her ablaze to kill himself. The girl's father, Shalan, suffered burn injuries when he tried to shield his daughter from the accused. He has been admitted to a hospital here, police said.

According to police, Midhun reached the residence of the girl at around 12.15 a.m. When the girl's father opened the door, he demanded to see the girl. He poured petrol on the girl and set her ablaze when she came out of her room. Police rushed to the spot after being informed by the neighbors.

Doctors declared both dead soon after they were taken to the hospital. The youth who allegedly professed love for her committed the crime after the girl allegedly spurned his proposal. Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas visited the residence of the victim. Condemning the incident, Thomas demanded a thorough probe into it.

