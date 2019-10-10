RIICO section in-charge caught taking bribe in Alwar

A Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) section in-charge was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday, officials said. Santosh Goswami, posted at the RIICO regional office in Alwar, had demanded the bribe from Chandraprakash, a factory owner, for a permission-related work, they said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused official was caught by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting the bribe amount, Deputy SP, ACB-Alwar, Saleh Mohammad said. "She has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act," Mohammad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)