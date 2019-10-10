Two arrested in Odisha for raping minor

Police arrested two persons, including a juvenile on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor in Odisha's Jajpur district, the police said. The police have conducted medical examinations of both the accused and the victim.

The crime took place at Mangalpur village in the district on Tuesday night and the police arrested the two after the victim's family lodged a complaint on Wednesday. As per the complaint lodged by the girl's father at Sukinda police station, the class nine student was waiting for her friend at a festival ground in the village on Tuesday night when the duo forcefully took her away in their motorcycle and sexually assaulted her under a railway bridge near a high school.

They also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she made the incident public, the complaint said. "We have arrested the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (punishment for rape), 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and the POCSO Act," said B N Sethy, the inspector-in-charge of Sukinda police station..

