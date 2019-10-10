Man killed, another injured after quarrel in Haryans's Hisar

A man was killed and another sustained bullet injuries following a quarrel which broke out at a petrol pump in Choudhriwali village here, police said. Petrol pump owner Karan Singh Godara had a business partnership with some men of Sadalpur village. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two sides did not share a cordial relation for the past some time, they said.

On Thursday, two men -- Kuldeep and Rahul -- reached the petrol pump, located on Hisar-Bagla road, and had arguments with Godara and a quarrel broke out between them, a police official said. Godara allegedly fired at them. Kuldeep died on the spot and Rahul received bullet injuries, he added.

Later, Godara allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with the same revolver he had fired at the duo, the official said. Further investigation is on, he said.

