Hope liberals find West Bengal murders ghastly enough: Law Min

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday condemned the murder of a school teacher and his family in West Bengal, saying even if the "liberals" do not condemn it, they hopefully find it ghastly enough. The gruesome murder of a school teacher, his pregnant wife and minor son in Murshidabad acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings, and the RSS claiming the man was its supporter. "Deeply condemn this barbaric act of murder of RSS worker, his wife and child in West Bengal. Hope liberals will find it ghastly enough to empathise with the bereaved family if not condemn and criticise it outrightly," Prasad tweeted.

Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on. The three were killed by unidentified miscreants, police had said on Wednesday.

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has also shared on Twitter a video of a house in which blood stains could be seen on the floor. "Warning : Gruesome video. This has shaken my conscience...a RSS worker Sh Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight months pregnant wife & his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengals Murshidabad. Not a word by the liberals. Not a letter by 59 liberals to Mamata. Nauseating Selectivism!," he said in the tweet accompanying the video.

He was apparently referring to 49 eminent people from various fields writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July this year asking him to take action against incidents of mob lynching.

