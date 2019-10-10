Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL6 MG-NIGERIANS-ARREST Three Nigerians arrested for illegally entering Meghalaya's district via Bangladesh Shillong: Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for illegally crossing over from Bangladesh in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Thursday.

CAL7 WB-2LD MURDER-RSS Bengal triple murder takes political colour; Guv slams state machinery Murshidabad: The gruesome murder of a school teacher, his wife and minor son in Murshidabad acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings, and the RSS claiming the teacher was its supporter. CAL8 AS-PIPELINE RESCUE WORK NEEPCO pipeline burst : Rescue work yet to begin due to high water pressure Haflong (Assam): Rescue operations to locate four persons who are trapped inside the pump house of a NEEPCO hydro power plant in Assam could not be started on Thursday, four days after a catastrophic pipeline burst due to continued heavy water pressure in it, officials said.

CAL9 BH-COURT-SEDITION Lawyer who filed sedition case against celebs, files 'protest petition' Muzaffarpur: After the Bihar police ordered closure of the sedition case filed against 49 personalities, who had signed an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising incidents of mob lynching, the complainant on Thursday filed a "protest petition" against the police..

