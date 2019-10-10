UP RERA identifies 397 NCR delayed projects, summons promoters

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA) has summoned promoters of 22 projects in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida on October 23 over delay in handing over possession of properties to buyers, officials said on Thursday. The Authority has altogether identified 397 such projects in the National Capital Region and called 22 of them for a meeting at its Greater Noida office, they said.

"These are projects where compliance of the RERA court orders regarding possession are not being followed. Their promoters have missed their deadlines to give possession to the complainants as stated in their affidavits in the court," UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar said. In the first phase, the above 22 projects have been identified and called for the meeting with Secretary UPRERA Abrar Ahmed on October 23, he said.

"The promoters have been issued a show-cause notice asking the reasons of non-compliance of the court order and to furnish a suitable reply in front of the Authority," he said. Under Section 63 of the RERA Act, if the replies are deemed to be inappropriate then the penalty of 5 percent of the total project cost will be levied on them, Kumar said, according to a statement.

The defaulters from the first phase of meeting to be imposed penalties as listed above, the RERA statement said, adding that the rest of the promoters will be called later on regarding non-compliance of the court orders.

