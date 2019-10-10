2 students injured as tempo carrying liquor hits them

Two students were injured Thursday allegedly after a speeding tempo carrying illicit liquor hit them while they were on their way to school in Northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, the police said. The tempo driver, Arun Kumar, has been arrested, they said.

Police said they were informed about the incident at around 7:30 AM. When a police team went to the spot, it found the vehicle was lying and illegal liquor was scattered on the road while the driver fled away from the spot. Geeta Kumari and Peeti Giri, both aged 17, were injured in the accident and admitted to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, a senior officer said.

He said both the girls were stable. A case was registered on the statement of Geeta and a probe was initiated, the officer added.

