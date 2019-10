The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Thursday suspended former MLA Sevakbhau Waghaye andRamratan Bapu Raut for contesting against the party official nominees

Waghaye is contesting from Sakoli in Bhandara district and Raut is contesting from Amgaon in Gondia district, the party said in a statement here.

