Woman kills father over property dispute in Akola

A 58-year-old man was allegedly killed by his daughter over a property dispute on Friday here in Maharashtra, police said. According to Inspector Kiran Wankhede of the Khandan police station, the accused, Reshma Baviskar (32) frequently argued with her father, Baburao Kankal, over property matters.

In the early hours of Friday, Baviskar had a heated exchange with her father and attacked him with a knife in a fit of rage at their home in the Regional Workshop area, he said. The victim was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead on admission, he added.

Baviskar has been arrested and booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said..

