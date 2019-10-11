Two killed as truck rams stationary dumper on highway in Noida

A mechanic and a dumper truck driver were killed early Friday after a speeding truck hit theirs on a highway here, police said. The cleaner of the stationary dumper truck and the driver of the speeding truck were injured in the incident that took place in Sector 132 around 12.30 am and have been hospitalised, the police said.

Driver Riyaz and cleaner Mohammad Arshad were moving from Greater Noida towards Delhi and had parked their dumper truck along the highway after it broke down midway, a police official said. "Mechanic Vedpal was called in for help and the trio were at the spot when a speeding truck being driven by Naresh rammed it from the rear side, leaving all four injured," SHO, Expressway Police Station, Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

"The impact of the collision was such that the cabin of the speeding truck got badly disfigured and it had to be cut using gas cutters to rescue the driver," he said. "Vedpal and Riyaz died of injuries, while Naresh and Arshad are in hospital undergoing treatment at a private hospital," Kumar added.

The SHO said no complaint has been received by the police so far in the case from either side.

