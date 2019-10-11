Verify credentials while renting out property: Goa govt

The Goa government on Friday asked people in the state to obtain police verification of tenants while renting out rooms in their premises. The order was issued by the district magistrate under section 144(1) of the Code of CriminalProcedure 1973.

The order covers religious bodies, owners of houses, buildings, flats and other residential accommodation, as well as owners and management of hotels, lodges and private guest houses. It said they should verify bonafides of prospective tenants through government documents like voters' card, driving licence, Aadhaar card and passport.

The order asked them to fill a verification and submit it to the police. The order, which came into effect on October 11, will be applicable till December 9 this year, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)