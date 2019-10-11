2 killed, 6 hurt in fire at cracker unit near Puducherry

Two women workers were charred to death and six others were injured when a fire broke out at a cracker manufacturing unit near here on Friday, police said. The victims were engaged in the manufacture of crackers for coming Deepavali festival when the mishap occurred at the unit in Karayambuthur village, they said.

The injured had been hospitalised. The blaze was put out by Fire service personnel after a nearly three-hour long operation.

A case had been registered and investigation, including on the cause of the fire, was on, police added..

