BSES allows users to recharge prepaid metres using e-wallets

The BSES discoms will let users recharge their pre-paid electricity metres through e-wallets or its mobile application and website, said a company spokesperson on Friday. The BSES discoms-- BYPL and BRPL have extended the facility to recharge pre-paid metres online through e-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe and also through company's mobile app and website, the official said.

The company is leveraging technology and digital platforms to provide a hassle free experience to its consumers in a big way, he added. Consumers can connect with the discom and apply for a host of services, including applying for new connections, registering complaints, from their homes and offices using online platforms of the BSES, he added.

