Brain behind jewellery showroom heist surrenders in Bengaluru

Murugan, who is the allegedplotter of the Lalitha Jewellery heist, has surrendered before the 11th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru city, according to information reaching the police here. Murugan (45), also a smuggler, was on the run for several years, and the Tiruchy police had sought permission from the Bengaluru court to take Murugan into custody on Friday.

Suresh, another accused in the burglary case, had surrendered before theTiruvannamalai court on Thursday. He surrendered after his mother was detained by the police for the role in the burglary, as 450 gm of gold was seized from her, and his other relatives were being interrogated.

The jewellery shop was looted on October 3, and about Rs 13 crore worth of jewels were stolen from the shop. PTI/COR/SSN NVG NVG.

