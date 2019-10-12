Woman, 3 minors drown in village pond in MP's Guna

A woman and three children drowned in a pond in Kherkhedi village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened around 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

"Three children identified as Bittu (9), Ankit (10) and Kiran (8) went into the pond to bathe. Seeing them in distress, Seema Bai, who was close by, jumped in to save them. However, all four drowned. The bodies have been fished out," said Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)