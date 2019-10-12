Sadhu electrocuted at Kullu Dussehra fair

A 28-year-old sadhu died due to electric shock in the toilet of a makeshift camp at a Dussehra fair in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Saturday. Saran Dahia, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, was electrocuted in his 'pandal' in the Dhalpur ground area on Friday, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

Dahia was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live electric wire as he tried to switch on the light of the toilet, the officer said. His hand was slightly burnt and a broken bulb was found lying near him, the SP said.

A case of negligence has been registered in connection with the incident, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)