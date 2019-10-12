International Development News
17-yr-old boy taken into custody for molesting 5 yr-old girl

PTI Amaravati
Updated: 12-10-2019 22:44 IST
"We received a complaint from the girl's parents that the boy in conflict with the law had molested her. Accordingly, we registered a case against the teenager, who is a student in the local college," the Station House Officer said over the phone. Image Credit: ANI

17-yr-old boy taken into custody for molesting 5 yr-old girls Amaravati, Oct 12 (PTI): A 17-year-old boy allegedly molested a five-year-old girl in Machilipatnam town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said. Both the victim and the accused were neighbors, who lived at Arunodaya Colony, police said.

"We received a complaint from the girl's parents that the boy in conflict with the law had molested her. Accordingly, we registered a case against the teenager, who is a student in the local college," the Station House Officer said over the phone.

The victim was admitted to the government hospital for treatment and her condition was said to be stable. The boy in conflict with the law has been taken into custody and an investigation begun into the incident...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
