Guj: Leopard found dead after suspected territorial fight

A leopard was found dead in a forest area in Gujarat's Amreli district, an official said on Sunday. The feline was suspected to have died after a territorial fight with lions, chief conservator of forests D T Vasavada told PTI.

The carcass of the leopard, aged around 11 years, was recovered on Saturday from Rajula forest range, located around 290 km from here, he said. "Prima facie, a fight with a pride of lions staying in that area is believed to be the cause of the leopard's death," he added.

Gir forest in Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic lions..

