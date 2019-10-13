Minor among three killed in bus-van collision in UP's Etah

Three persons died and seven others suffered serious injuries on Sunday when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a van on GT Road in Malawan here, police said. The accident took place between Mahua Khera and Patharua villages under Malawan Police Station limits, they said.

A 10-year-old was killed and the other two deceased are being identified, according to police. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said.

