Minor among three killed in bus-van collision in UP's Etah

PTI Etah
Updated: 13-10-2019 16:12 IST
Three persons died and seven others suffered serious injuries on Sunday when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a van on GT Road in Malawan here, police said. The accident took place between Mahua Khera and Patharua villages under Malawan Police Station limits, they said.

A 10-year-old was killed and the other two deceased are being identified, according to police. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said.

COUNTRY : India
