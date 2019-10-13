2 including child killed in head-on collision in UP's Banda

Two including a four-year-old child died as two motorcycles collided head-on in Hamirpur district on Sunday, police said. Dileep Ahirwar (21) and the child Suraj died in the accident that occurred in the afternoon on the Raath-Panwaarhi road and left five others injured, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Ahirwar was riding the motorcycle with his sisters-- Uma and Roshni riding pillion when he tried to overtake a tractor but crashed into an oncoming bike which was being ridden by one Bhaiyyalal, they said. Bhaiyyalal's younger brother Suraj, fiancee Tulsi and mother Nanhi were seated on the motorcyle when the crash occurred, they added.

"All of them were rushed to the nearest government hospital where doctors declared Ahirwar and Suraj dead, while the other injured persons were referred to Jhansi for treatment," Singh said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

