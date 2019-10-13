11 booked for taking part in buffalo cart racing competition in Muzaffarnagar

Eleven people were booked and a case was registered against several people for animal cruelty when they were found taking part in a buffalo cart racing competition in Bhokaheri village, police said on Sunday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav, the accused were found involved in the competition illegally.

The FIRs were lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The matter came to light after some people who were taking a morning walk on the same road where the competition was taking place narrowly escaped.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, criminalizes cruelty to animals.

