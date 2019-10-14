Police arrest four people in connection with a dacoity

Four people have been arrested by the police in connection with a dacoity they recently committed in Rohini's Begampur area, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Kamruddin (22), Karan (23), Intkab (22) and Harsh (23), they said.

On Saturday night, when Vishal Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, who deals in sale-purchase of old cars was returning home in his car after dropping his friend in Begampur, he stopped on the way to relieve himself near Helipad road, police said. "When Kumar was about to restart his car, a boy accosted him on the pretext of asking the route to Sec-24, Rohini. Suddenly, the boy took out the ignition key and forced Kumar at gun point to get out of the car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.

Four more boys with knives, who were hiding in the bushes, also reached there. "While one of them caught Kumar by the neck, others started searching him. They robbed him of both his mobile phones, wallet containing ATM Card, voter card and driving license and other documents and fled in his car," the officer said.

Cash amounting to Rs 60,000 was reportedly kept in the dash-board of the car, the officer added. A case was registered and based on the description of assailants given by Kumar, Kamruddin was identified as the probable culprit involved in the crime, the DCP said.

With the help of technical surveillance, the location of Kamruddin was traced to his residence in Delhi's Kiradi and the robbed car was found parked near pocket-12 at sector-20 of Rohini, the officer said. "A trap was laid and Kamruddin along with his three associates was apprehended when they again tried to move the robbed car," the DCP said.

One revolver, two live cartridges, three knives along with robbed articles were recovered from them, the police said.

