C'garh: Woman Naxal injured in Oct 12 encounter arrested

A woman Naxal injured during an encounter with security forces on Saturday was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district a day later, police said Monday. Kamla alias Mate (20), a native of Jagargunda area in Sukma district, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, an official said.

"She was injured in a gun-battle with security forces on October 12 when a Naxal camp was destroyed on the hills of Sudiyal and Bukmarka villages in Rajnandgaon. We had information some Naxals were injured in the encounter and were undergoing treatment in nearby villages," he said. "Acting on a tip-off, we arrested Kamla, who sustained two bullet injuries in the October 12 encounter, from a village on Sunday evening. We admitted her in Rajnandgaon district hospital. She can provide details about Maoist activities along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)