Man booked for 'raping' daughter

A 45-year-old man was bookedfor allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter at their housenear here, police said on Monday

The factory worker sexually assaulted his daughterstudying in eighth standard on Sunday night and fled, a policeofficial said

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, acase under IPC section 376 (rape) and other relevant sectionsof the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Acthas been registered and a hunt launched to nab the accused,the police official added.

