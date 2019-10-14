International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man booked for 'raping' daughter

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 14-10-2019 16:46 IST
Man booked for 'raping' daughter

A 45-year-old man was bookedfor allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter at their housenear here, police said on Monday

The factory worker sexually assaulted his daughterstudying in eighth standard on Sunday night and fled, a policeofficial said

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, acase under IPC section 376 (rape) and other relevant sectionsof the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Acthas been registered and a hunt launched to nab the accused,the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : girl police official section IPC
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019